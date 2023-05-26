President Muhammadu Buhari picked up his asset declaration form before his Aso Exit slated for Monday, May 29

He said his decision to pick up the form is to foster the tenets of transparency in government further

President Buhari urged his subordinates to follow suit and pick up their asset declaration forms

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami and other members of his cabinet to declare their assets.

As reported by Punch, President Buhari issued this directive at the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, May 26.

President Buhari will hand over the helm of affairs to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The President also became the first person to collect his asset declaration form from Prof. Isah Mohammed, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Shortly after receiving the form, President Buhari said his adherence to the constitutional requirement of assets declaration follows the best practice of democracy, transparency and morality aimed at building and strengthening the Nigerian civil service.

As reported by Vanguard, Buhari said:

“I signed, collected and acknowledged receiving my form. From here, I will ask my bank Manager in Kaduna to show me what has gone in and out of my account.

"Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expected everyone from the Vice President downwards to follow the system.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed, hailed President for his usual compliance with the modules of the CBB while noting that the support of President Buhari to the Bureau has also propelled 99% compliance by elected and appointed officials.

Professor Mohammed again expressed his gratitude for President Buhari's support in helping to digitise the services and operations of the Bureau with ease and efficiency.

