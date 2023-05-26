The spokesman of the Labour Party has revealed the reason behind Peter Obi's request for seven weeks to prepare his files and present witnesses

Yunusa Tanko in an interview with Legit.ng disclosed that Obi made the plea based on his counsel's advice

In a fresh update, the Supreme Court has dismissed PDP's suit challenging the alleged double nomination of Kashim Shettima, noting PDP lacks the locus standi to institute such a case

The Spokesman for Peter Obi's Campaign Organization, Mr. Yunusa Tanko has said that his principal, Peter Obi requested 7 weeks to submit his files and present witnesses in the case brought against Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the outcome of the 2023 election based on his counsel's advice.

Peter Obi requests 7 weeks

Peter Obi, a presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the just concluded election had requested the election tribunal to give him 7 weeks to prepare his case file against Tinubu and the APC and to present witnesses in the case.

Peter Obi requested seven weeks to prepare his case file and present witnesses in court. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

But the tribunal only allowed the former Anambra State Governor 3 weeks to get ready for proper legal fireworks.

But supporters of the party and young Nigerians who are commonly known as Obidients have expressed worries over Obi's application and his push for more time. They feel Tinubu ascending the throne before the case is decided will render the entire process useless.

But responding to the fear exclusively to Legit.ng, Mr. Tanko said his principal was an experienced person with regard to litigation, hence there is no cause for alarm.

According to him:

"You know he is an experienced person when it comes to the issue of litigation and he entrusted the litigation to the hands of competent lawyers who have never lost any lawsuit especially when it comes to elections matters. Dr. Levi and others have proven beyond reasonable doubt to know exactly what they are doing."

Obi acknowledges apprehension by Nigerians

Acknowledging the apprehension in Nigeria over the pending case and the need to decide it quickly, he said:

"We know the apprehension in the Nigerian space and you will also understand that when we started, nobody was giving us the information that was required to prosecute this case. So the counsels were the ones who really advised for 7 weeks, knowing fully well that this particular matter will not be decided within the stipulated period before the 29th of May."

May 29 inauguration inevitable - Tanko

Explaining further why more dates were necessary to deal with the issue, Tanko said:

"It’s very obvious. For obvious reasons because the days were given and then they have a maximum of 180 days to deal with the matter. So it’s obviously going to surpass May 29 as the case may be. So that is why he has decided to agree with the advice of the legal team. If it was for him, he would have just decided that look, deal with this matter today before this man is sworn in. At close contact with him on the matter, he said ‘Don’t worry Tanko, let us continue to focus on our matter, and by the grace of God victory is assured.' I was strengthened by that particular statement."

Tanko argued that even if the appeal court rules and says president-elect, Tinubu should not be sworn in, he would have gone to the supreme court, hence the inauguration remains inevitable.

He said:

"Adjudication will definitely not be before May 29. I would also like to remind you, assuming the court says don’t swear in this man until the case is decided, do you also know that they would still go to the supreme court? No matter what you do, they will still proceed to the Supreme Court and the supreme court cannot decide the case before 29 May, it means it would have been an exercise in futility. They still have the option of going to the Supreme Court, so obviously, the swearing-in is inevitable."

Nigerians will reclaim their mandates - Tanko

Assuring Nigerians of reclaiming their mandate at the end of the case, Tanko said:

"But one thing to assure the people is that the mandate of the people will be reclaimed. We have a solid case and we believe in that particular case. And we know that at the end of it all, our judiciary will be on trial and not we anymore."

Supreme Court gives final verdict on PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the supreme court has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The apex court in a 5-panel judgment on Friday, May 26, maintained that the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the locus standi.

The panel said since the PDP is not a member of the APC, it lacked the legal right to institute the suit.

