President-elect Bola Tinubu will announce his first appointments after his inauguration on May 29, sparking intense speculation and lobbying for positions within his administration

Tinubu has kept his list of potential appointees secret, causing anxiety among those seeking government positions

While names like Femi Gbajabiamila, Babatunde Fashola, Nasir el-Rufai, and James Faleke have been mentioned as potential candidates for Tinubu's cabinet, these remain unconfirmed speculations

Names of potential appointees, including close associates, have been mentioned, but nothing has been confirmed.

Tinubu heeps his appointment list secret, causing anxiety

According to sources close to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu has chosen to keep his list of potential appointees undisclosed, Vanguard reported.

This secrecy has led to heightened anxiety among those vying for positions in the next government.

Tinubu has refrained from revealing the names of potential appointees at various levels, including personal aides, Presidential Villa officials, and ministers. The lack of information has left allies, close associates, and others guessing about who will form Tinubu's cabinet.

Tinubu's appointment: Potential roles for notable politicians

While the exact composition of Tinubu's cabinet remains unknown, there have been insinuations about potential roles for certain individuals.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State; and federal lawmaker James Faleke have been mentioned as likely candidates for positions in Tinubu's cabinet.

Former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has also been reported to be in the running for a ministerial appointment. However, these speculations have not been confirmed.

Vanguard quoted one of its sources as saying:

"President Tinubu is likely to make his first appointments on Monday or Tuesday because he wants to hit the ground running.

“But all the conjectures about who is in and who is out in the cabinet and other appointments are in the realm of speculations.

”Everyone has continued to speculate but from what I know, the list is with the president-elect. He is keeping it close to his chest. All those who go to him, he promises them but he won’t say anything."

Tinubu considers Kwankwaso for ministerial role

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged about the recent meeting between the president-elect, Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in Paris, France, to form an alliance.

It was gathered that Tinubu offered Kwankwaso a ministerial role, although the former Kano state governor has yet to decide whether to accept.

