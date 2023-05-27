It's a common practice to see politicians vying for public office seek endorsements from prominent and influential personalities, who they believe can sell their candidature and influence the electorates to their advantage.

In the buildup to the 2023 general election, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, reached out to individuals and groups for support and endorsements in his quest to emerge victorious at the polls.

Legit.ng, in this article, outlines the five prominent endorsements and public declarations that shaped Tinubu's victory.

Yoruba obas endorse Tinubu

Charity they said, begins at home. For the candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC), getting the support of the traditional rulers from his region was crucial in selling his ticket to other regions.

Tinubu got that needed endorsement when the Conference of Yoruba Obas from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states, declared him as their preferred candidate for president, stating that the APC candidate is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria.

The traditional rulers disclosed this in a communique issued after their meeting at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Part of the communiqué read:

“It’s a clear endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of his excellent track record and great achievement which put him above other candidates as the only personality that would bring unity, fairness and justice to the Nigeria system.”

Northern APC governors back Tinubu

With the highest number of governors in the ruling party and electorates, the endorsement from the northern governors was a huge win for Tinubu.

The Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this, said the northern APC governors endorsed the former Lagos state governor because he was the most sellable candidate in the region

He said:

“We the Northwest governors met and we decided that our best bet, is the person we can most easily sell in our region, and that is Asiwaju Tinubu and this is why you see the pattern of the voting that way and where the North-West goes, the North East follows.”

The President-elect confirmed the support he enjoyed from Northern APC Governors during his interaction with the leaders of Afenifere in Akure at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Tinubu said:

“Northern APC Governors resolved that the Presidency must go to the South and especially South West. Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and others supported me to the end. The battle was tough and at a point I was in doubt. There were many rumours and I became confused of what to believe.”

President Buhari endorses Tinubu

You can only imagine the amount of support that will come your way when you get a public declaration of support from the number one man in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally endorsed Tinubu as his successor at the APC political rally in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on Saturday, February 4.

The President, who spoke both in English and Hausa languages, described Tinubu as a tested and trusted political ally while urging the electorate to vote for Tinubu/Shettima ticket massively.

He said:

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been my political ally for over 20 years. I’ve confidence in his ability and capacity to continue with the good works of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“He will be a very good successor. Come out en masse and vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket on February 25 and you’ll never regret doing so.”

Wike’s endorsement boosted Tinubu's chances

In what could very well pass as an endorsement for Tinubu, River state Governor Nyesom Wike, described the President-elect as a man that is “desperately” needed in Nigeria.

Wike stated this when Tinubu visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after the APC presidential rally in the state.

“I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day. That tells of your character and courage and that is what we require in this country.”

“I wish you good luck,” the governor added.

Niger Delta ex-agitators endorse Tinubu for President

Another important endorsement for the President-elect came from the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A), which said their decision was based on Tinubu’s many throngs of achievements over the years, right from his days in the trenches as a pro-democracy activist to his days as a sterling performer in the private and public sector.

The National Coordinator of NCNDE-A, Eshanekpe Israel, alias Akpodoro, who confirmed the endorsement, said:

“From the mangrove forest and fauna of the Niger Delta region, members of this Coalition found it necessary to join the calls on Nigerians to massively and overwhelmingly vote for our candidate whom we are today giving our blessing to take up the mantle of Leadership of this great country Nigeria.

“Our decision to throw our weight behind Asiwaju stands on so many throngs of his achievements over the years, right from his days in the trenches as a pro-democracy activist to his days as a sterling performer in the private and public sector.”

Clerics Congress Of Nigeria endorses Tinubu/ Shettima ticket

A big boost to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket came from the Christian leaders under the aegis of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria.

Considering the nationwide outrage over the APC Muslim/Muslim ticket, this endorsement was so important.

The clerics totalling 500 across the country, were led by Archbishop Ali John Ali and Bishop Timothy Cheren.

The statement read in part:

‘After a cursory look at all the presidential aspirants, and without any dint of sentiment attached, we have found one candidate suitable to deliver the required result needed to take our nation out of our present predicament and usher in the required development needed to take us to the next level.

‘That candidate, without any shadow of a doubt, is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‘Our decision has been predicated on the indices of track record of past performance, ability to unite the country and fight insecurity, economic programme of development and the ability to build a sterling leadership succession.’

