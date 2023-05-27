On Monday, May 29, the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will officially and constitutionally vacate the office he currently held.

Osinbajo, popularly referred to as "the star boy", is one of the key figures in Buhari's administration his popularity and relevance would not come to an end with the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is well-loved by many Nigerians, especially the youths, and this alone could aid his relevance after leaving the office on Monday.

However, there is a number of things that the outgoing president may venture into after leaving the office at the end of his tenure on May 29.

Some of what Osinbajo can do after leaving office:

Grow his law firm

Osinbajo is a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a title that is evergreen in his name and this qualified him to return to law practice after leaving office.

After the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the vice president was appointed as the legal adviser of the APC presidential campaign council to look into all the litigations filed against the party and Tinubu by the opposition.

He can as well take a position at the international criminal court as he remained one of the vibrant legal practitioners that Nigeria has produced.

Envoy

One position that would befit the vice president is to become an envoy either to the United Nations or the African Union.

He can take any position in the United Nations such as secretary-general or deputy secretary-general, a position he can only attain by appointment and the support of the current administration.

Pastor

Although it might look unacceptable to many that the vice president might move from the political space to the pulpit, but it is more likely to happen because that is where he began his life.

Osinbajo was a pastor before venturing into politics and there is nothing stopping the outgoing leader from returning to the pulpit.

Lecturer

The outgoing vice president had been a knowledge-giver before his breakthrough in politics and it would speak well for Professor to return to the classrooms after May 29.

Osinbajo returning to the classroom as a law professor would be a motivation to the Nigerian youths, particularly his students and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) community, where he had earlier lectured.

Become motivational speaker

The vice president has been able to establish himself as a source of motivation for many youths and he should try to sustain the tempo after leaving office.

With the advent of new media, Osinbajo can retire at home and engage many Nigerian youths with his inspirational words, and encourage them in their doings.

