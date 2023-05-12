The value of the Naira recorded a mixed performance against the US dollar in the forex market

At the official market, the naira appreciated, while at the unofficial forex market, the Nigerian currency depreciated

This happened as CBN data showed that Nigeria's foreign reserves have dropped to a 20-month low

The value of the Nigerian naira depreciated against the US dollar at the unofficial foreign exchange market on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

This comes after a sharp fall in the value of the naira on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following increased demand for dollars by importers at the parallel market, also known as the black market.

Naira continues to wobble against the US dollar. Photo credit: @cbn

According to reports, the naira on the black market on Thursday closed at N746 per dollar on Thursday.

This represents a 0.26 drop in value for naira when compared to N744 to a dollar it exchanged on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Naira also experienced a decline of N6 against the dollar at the peer-to-peer market, which is a platform used by many online shoppers and crypto traders for currency exchange.

The day's trading ended with the Naira closing at N758/$1 compared to its value of N752/$1 on the previous day.

Official market good news

It was a different outcome for the naira at the Investors and Exporters (I&E), the official market.

FMDQ reports that Naira officially closed Thursday's trade at N462.73/$ a 0.06 percent increase compared to Wednesday's trading rate of N463.02.

Foreign reserves drop to 20 months low

Meanwhile checks by Legit.ng shows that Nigerian foreign reserves is at its lowest level in 20 months.

As at May, 10, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria Data disclosed that Nigeria's foreign reserves stand at $35.22 billion.

The last time Nigeria's reserves at this low level was on September 14, 2021, when the reserves stood at $35.18 billion.

Nigerian Breweries blames CBN

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerian Breweries disclosed that it experienced a decline in revenue of N10.71 billion in its Q1 2023 financial result.

The NB board attributed the drop in revenue to several challenges, including CBN's naira redesign policy.

The CBN announced the withdrawal of the old 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes in February, which led to a severe cash scarcity.

Source: Legit.ng