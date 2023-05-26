The Supreme Court will today, Friday, May 26, deliver its judgment on a lawsuit seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit, filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claims that Shettima's nomination as Tinubu's running mate violated electoral laws.

The PDP wants Tinubu sacked ahead of the May 29 inauguration. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON,PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The party specifically alleged that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act 2022.

A constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, shared insight regarding the matter, emphasising that only an aspirant within a party can challenge a candidate's nomination.

The opposition party argued that Shettima’s nomination to contest the position of Vice-President and Borno Central Senatorial District seat at the same time contravened the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The PDP, which sought an order disqualifying the APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from contesting the presidential election, also sought an order nullifying their candidacies.

After losing at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, the PDP hopes to get a favourable verdict at the apex court.

Note: This is a developing story

Source: Legit.ng