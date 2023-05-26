The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said Nigerians will be disappointed considering the 2023 election cases

Primate Ayodele said Nigerians will be disappointed because the judges have allegedly been compromised

The man of God added that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat because the system is about a selection

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed why Nigerians should not expect so much from the tribunals handling the 2023 election cases.

Primate Ayodele alleged that the judges handling cases surrounding the last election have been compromised.

He said the masses will be disappointed as the outcome of the judgment will not be what they expected.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the clergyman stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He said:

‘’It’s really sad that we have gotten to this stage. The election cases will not go as the masses want because those in charge will be compromised. Let the Igbos pray if they want to be something in this government, they need to pray fervently. The judges will make the innocent guilty and the guilty become innocent. The rule of law has been damaged already, it’s unfortunate.’’

Nigeria’s democracy is under threat

Primate Ayodele further stated that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat as the leaders are practicing a democracy of bondage.

According to the man of God, democracy in Nigeria is about selection.

“There is nothing like democracy in Nigeria anymore, it is under threat and it has become a selection. The system to strengthen democracy in Nigeria is corrupt already. We are in a democracy of bondage.’’

‘’Judges don’t also allow justice, they have forgotten that we will all be judged by God at the end. The cases surrounding this election will not come out as expected. The judiciary system is nothing to write home about.’’

