Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has said he rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back

According to Obi, he was conscious that Nigeria was his sole country which will need his full attention and commitment in the years to come

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, charged Nigerians to "take back their country" if they so wish to develop

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election has said he rejected the dual citizenship of other countries in the past because he was conscious that Nigeria was the only country that he has.

Obi stated that he had the foresight that Nigeria will need his full attention and commitment in the future.

Obi has revealed why he turned down opportunities to take dual citizenships. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

The former Anambra state governor wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, May 25:

"When I rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back, I was conscious that Nigeria as the only country that I have will need my full attention and commitment in the years to come."

Peter Obi makes fresh call on Nigeria

Furthermore, Obi explained that he is consistent about asking Nigerians to “take back their country” because “it is ours to develop”.

The presidential hopeful said:

“I have consistently called on Nigerians to take back their country because only Nigerians can save Nigeria.

"This is the only nation that we have, and it is ours to build and develop."

He added:

“I remain committed to the progress of our nation, Nigeria, and to her continued constructive role in Africa.”

