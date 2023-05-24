Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described her father as a silent achiever

She stated this n a post via her Instastories while reacting to the inauguration of two new warships and review of the naval fleet in Lagos

Meanwhile, President Buhari has revealed he will move to Niger Republic if disturbed after handing over on Monday, May 29

Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has showered praises on her father as he prepares to hand over power to President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.

The mother of one described President Buhari as a silent achiever in a post via her Instastories.

Hanan Buhari describes father, President Buhari as a silent achiever.

Source: Twitter

She stated this as a caption after she shared a photo of President Buhari during the inauguration of two new warships and a review of the naval fleet in Lagos on Monday, Daily Trust reported.

Hanan captioned the post: “My father…The Silent Achiever!”

Recall that the President has been commissioning projects across the country.

I’ll move to Niger Republic if disturbed, President Buhari says

President Buhari said he will move to Niger Republic if disturbed after handing over on Monday, May 29.

The President disclosed this while during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday

He said:

“I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Buhari reveals why his first trip was to Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon

The President also revealed that his first trip to Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon was to cement Nigeria’s relationship with them.

The President said:

“I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go,” he said.

“That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason. If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble.

“If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble. So it is very good I established relationship with my neighbours.”

"Tinubu will succeed, build on my legacy," Buhari assures Nigerians

Legit.ng has earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said he is confident that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would continue and improve on his legacies.

President Buhari stated this at the Presidential Fleet Review of the Nigerian Navy on Monday, May 22, at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos.

