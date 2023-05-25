The outgoing governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike on Thursday, May 25, announced the dissolution of his cabinet

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has dissolved the state executive council.

Wike announced the dissolution of his cabinet shortly after a special executive meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday evening, May 25, Daily Independent reported.

BREAKING: Wike dissolves cabinet ahead of May 29 handover. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike sacks all political appointees

Earlier, the commissioners took turns to eulogise the governor for his landmark achievements in the state.

The media aide to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri confirmed the dissolution to The Punch newspaper on the telephone.

