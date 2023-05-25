The governor of Rivers State is preparing his people to get a better understanding of the incoming administration of his successor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has told the people of the state not to expect the incoming Governor, Siminialaye Fubara, to adopt his style in relating with them.

But the Governor insisted that with the support of the people, Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, would surpass his record of success.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured that his successor and his deputy governor-elect will surpass his record of success.

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on Siminalaye Fubara's govt, task Rivers people

Wike spoke at a public lecture and book presentation in his honour at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 25.

He urged Rivers people to understand no two persons are the same and should not expect the same level of relationship they experienced under his administration with the incoming government, The Nation reported.

Wike said,

“Don’t compare that the way I relate with you should be the way the incoming administration must relate with you, no. We have different styles but what’s important is being able to deliver."

