Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has been issued a fresh threat and his case file has been opened again

The court in Lagos state has threatened to declare the APC chieftain wanted for forgery if he fails to show up for his trial in the next court session

This is because the judge presiding over his case has expressed dissatisfaction over Fani-Kayode's non-appearance in court during the proceedings

The special offences court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state has issued a fresh threat to Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

The court on Wednesday, May 24, threatened to declare FFK, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wanted if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date for his trial.

Femi Fani-Kayode gets fresh threat over non-appearance in court during proceedings. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Court threatens Fani-Kayode over non-appearance

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe frowned upon the constant non-appearance of the defendant, noting that the last time he was in court was November 4, 2022, Channels TV reported.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial on a 12 counts bordering on the use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretense and fabricating evidence.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge when he was first arraigned on December 17, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng