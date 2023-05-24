The ongoing battle between the NYSC and Dr Peter Mbah, the Enugu state governor-elect, has reached a fever pitch

The NYSC has been accused of corruption and conspiracy to dent the image of the Enugu state governor-elect

At least 150 civil society organizations are seeking an investigation on NYSC officials for corruption and political interference

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of 150 civil society organizations, under the aegis of Advocates of Truth and Justice (ATJ), has slammed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over its political interference.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, and signed by Dr Anthony Ujah, the executive director of ATJ, the NYSC was accused of conspiracy to frame Dr Peter Mbah, the Enugu state governor-elect

Earlier reports confirmed there have been back and forth over the authenticity of the NYSC certificate of the Enugu state governor-elect.

It was gathered that the director-general of NYSC, Yusha’u Ahmed, had denied that they ever issued a discharge certificate to Mbah.

This development prompted Mbah to file a lawsuit of N20 billion against the NYSC at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, despite the court order, the NYSC DG engaged the media to disclaim the certificate again, denying knowledge of the lawsuit and consequent court order, acting in apparent contempt of the court.

The coalition, in its statement, said:

"After our investigation, we discovered that the Governor-Elect of Enugu, Barrister Peter Mbah was dully mobilized by the NYSC, issued a call-up letter, assigned to a place of primary assignment, and carried out all duties and responsibilities assigned to him, including participating in the passing out parade and was issued a discharge certificate by the NYSC.

"One now wonders how at the end of all these exercises, the NYSC could make a bold face by telling the world that the Governor-elect didn't participate in the exercise. This is not only scandalous but ridiculous, to say the least.

CSOs to stage protest against NYSC

The Coalition, therefore, vowed to embark on a massive protest at the NYSC secretariat to call for the full investigation of the Scheme and her staff by the National Assembly as soon as possible.

Ujah said after this mass action, the incoming administration would be left with no other option but to reform or outrightly abolish the compromised Scheme.

NYSC finally opens up on Ben Kalu's certificate

In another development, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has been cleared by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) and confirmed that he participated in the federal government scheme.

In a confirmation letter signed by the director-general of the NYSC, Hon Kalu was confirmed to have been issued a certificate of completion.

Hon Kalu is currently the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Deputy Speakership seat of the House of Representatives.

