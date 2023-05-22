Again, Enugu governor-elect Peter Mbah's case vs the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again been stalled

The case faced a major setback on Monday, May 22, following the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo

Following this development, the case has been adjourned until Wednesday, May 31 for a hearing of the motion on notice

The certificate scandal involving the Enugu state governor-elect, Peter Mbah versus the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has faced a major setback

On Monday, May 22, the absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, stalled the hearing of the suit filed by Mbah against the NYSC.

Mbah's trial stalled over the judge's absence.

Source: Facebook

Mbah's trial faces a major setback on Monday, May 22

A report by The Guardian indicates that Justice Ekwo was said to be on official assignment.

The court did not sit on Monday and the matter, which was number 14 on the cause list, was adjourned until Wednesday, May 31 for a hearing of the motion on notice, Vanguard report further indicates.

NYSC DG speaks on authenticity of Peter Mbah's certificate

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed, has said the discharge certificate being paraded by Enugu state governor-elect Peter Mbah was not issued by the body.

Brig Gen Ahmed made this disclosure on Friday, May 19, while appearing on Arise TV’s breakfast programme.

He said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not did not arise because he has told the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

Atiku's ally drags Bayelsa guber candidate to court over credentials

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva, has been served a lawsuit over the authenticity of his credentials.

As contained in the document obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 18, the former spokesperson of the APC, Timi Frank, filed the suit before a magistrate in Abuja urging the authorities to investigate to checkmate his credentials.

The case marked: CV/WZ2/236/2023 stipulated that the former minister of state for petroleum resources might have committed forgery in his credentials.

