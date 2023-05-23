A newly elected member, Dr. Midala Balami, has predicted the emergence of Rt. Hon Mukhtari Aliyu Betara, as Speaker of the 10th assembly

A newly elected House of Representatives member on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Midala Balami, has stated that Rt. Hon Mukhtari Aliyu Betara will emerge as Speaker of the 10th assembly.

Balami said Betara, a lawmaker from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), is the next Speaker because he commands massive support and goodwill from members of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Midala Balami predicts the emergence of Rt. Hon Mukhtari Aliyu Betara as the10th Speaker. Photo Credit: Dr. Midala Usman Balami. Source: Facebook

The lawmaker representing Askira Uba/ Hawul federal constituency in Borno State, stated this while speaking at the sidelines of the 76 general church council (GCC) Majalisa 2023 of the Eklisiyar Yan Uwa a Nigerian (EYN).

He disclosed that no fewer than 200 newly elected members have decided to elect Betara as the next speaker, The Leadership reported.

Balami said:

“Without hedging or the fear of contradiction, I stand here today to reveal to you that God’s willing, Betara is our next speaker. I’m telling you for a fact that no one stands a chance against Betara as far as election is concerned.

“Betara is a broad-minded, down-to-earth and the most cosmopolitan and progressive ranking member in the house of Representatives. If election is a game of numbers, then the victory of Betara is a concluded issue because he enjoyed a cult-like followership by both the new members elect and the ranking members.

“He is also a rallying force, a bridge builder, and the most reliable pillar upon which the unity and stability of the house rest. He is one man whose primary concern is the unity and development of Nigeria. He treats people fairly and with dignity without recourse to their class, creed or social status. He is the most detribalised and urbane leader in the house. That is why he is the candidate to beat in the next election.”

Excluding many from joining the Speakership race is anti-democratic, Balami blasts APC

The PDP lawmaker lambasted the ruling APC for excluding many from joining the race for the Speaker position.

He described APC’s zoning decision as anti-democratic while urging the ruling party to renounce the decision stance or has itself to blame.

Balami said:

“As a PDP member I’m not party to the zoning arrangement of the APC it is their own party affair. But form a broader perspective, I want to say as an independent legislature, that action does not resonate with me and when I consulted with my people, they unanimously rejected the approach.

“That kind of approach is a wrong approach for democracy. To deepen our democracy, we require an independent legislature. And the legislature can only be independent when it is allowed to elect a leadership that will pilot its affairs without interference. Today, I have an opportunity to particularly endorse Hon. Mukhtari Aliyu Betara for the speaker of the 10th assembly 2023."

Minority caucus endorses Betara as 10th Speaker

The caucus denied media reports alleging that the majority of them have abandoned Betara, for the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

