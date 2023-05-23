Governor Seyi Makinde has dissolved the state Executive Council and terminated the appointment of all political officeholders

Makinde's Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan

According to the statement, the governor, however, excluded political officeholders in statutory commissions from the directive

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the sack of all political officeholders and the dissolution of the state Executive Council.

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Segun Ogunwuyi, made this known on Tuesday in a letter issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ogunwuyi, who is also the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde stated that all the affected appointees were ordered to hand over government properties in their custody to the most senior civil servants in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, The PUNCH reported.

Makinde thanked the affected appointees for their contribution to the development of Oyo state, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Political officeholders in statutory commissions excluded

The statement revealed that Makinde, however, excluded political officeholders in statutory commissions from the directive.

In the same report, The Nation reported that the sack and dissolution take immediate effect.

The statement reads:

“I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

