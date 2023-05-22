The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 22, opposed the move to consolidate the three different petitions that are seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu's lawyer, Akin Olujimi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the move at the presidential election petition court

According to Tinubu's camp, it will be very difficult for the president-elect to consent to consolidation of the petitions

FCT, Abuja - The president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 22, opposed the move to combine three pending petitions challenging his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Citing paragraph 50 of the 1st Schedule of the Electoral Act, the tribunal led by Haruna Tsammani, had announced on Saturday, May 20, that all the petitions against Tinubu’s election will be merged for easy adjudication.

A move by the court to consolidate the three petitions against the outcome of the February 25 poll has been opposed by Tinubu. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

At the resumed proceedings, Tinubu, through his lawyers, led by Akin Olujimi (SAN), argued that merging the petitions would negatively affect his ability to effectively defend all the issues raised against him by each petitioner, The Cable reported.

Why merging Atiku, Obi’s petitions is not advisable, Tinubu’s lawyer, Olujimi

Furthermore, Olujinmi argued that the provision of the Electoral Act referred to by the court was not absolute, and the exercise of power should be subject to limitations, Premium Times also reported.

He pointed out that there were varying issues and evidential matters in each petition, making it difficult to consent to consolidation.

Olujinmi said:

“We want to make it clear at this stage that it will be absolutely difficult for us to consent to consolidation of the petitions (of Atiku, Obi and others)

“I most humbly urge your lordships not to grant the consolidation.”

