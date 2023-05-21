Prophet Joshua Iginla, a popular Nigerian prophet, stated that efforts would be made to hinder the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, the cleric believes that Tinubu's government cannot be stopped and that he will do well as the nation's president

Prophet Iginla advised Tinubu to prioritise uniting the country, showing religious tolerance, fighting corruption, and focusing on the economy

Popular Nigerian prophet and General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has said that efforts will be made to thwart the incoming administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric, however, said Tinubu's government can not be stopped.

Prophet Joshua Iginla speaks on Bola Tinubu's incoming administration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Prophet Iginla gave the prophecy in an interview published by Daily Independent on Saturday, May 21.

Tinubu will do well, says Prophet Iginla

Speaking further, Prophet Iginla said, in his personal opinion, he believed Tinubu will do well as the nation's president.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Of the truth, I have declared the mind of God. And personally, I believe Tinubu will do well. He has the ability to assemble a team of good technocrats who understand the economy. He is a good team player. That’s my personal opinion now.

"Also, I have said related to the vision God gave me that there will be persecution, trials and the rest with people trying to thwart his governance, but that won’t stop him."

What Tinubu should prioritise as president

Prophet Iginla advised Tinubu to unite the country, adding that the president-elect's religious tolerance is key.

"He should show Nigerians that he is not a religious fanatic. He should get good team players who are professionals and can help him interpret his dreams properly.

"Aside from that, he should fight corruption doggedly. Lastly, he should focus on the economy and wriggle it out of its present state," the cleric said when asked what his advice to Tinubu would be if he were to meet him one on one.

On Tinubu's May 29 inauguration

Due to the petitions filed against his victory, some opposition politicians and critics have spoken against swearing in Tinubu on May 29.

They argue, albeit without constitutional basis, that the president-elect should not be inaugurated until the court rules on the petitions challenging his victory.

However, Prophet Iginla said, who mentioned that he personally supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the election, said nothing can stop Tinubu's inauguration.

"I have said it before and I will still say it again, it is only a spiritually blinded man that will say Tinubu will not be sworn-in on the 29th of May 2023," the cleric said.

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, lawyer explains

Meanwhile, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq has explained why Tinubu and his vice will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 20, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), said:

"Tinubu, having been declared as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election ought to be sworn-in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nature, they say, harbour Vacuum. PMB Tenure expires by the 29th of May, 2023. If Tinubu is not inaugurated as President, the country will be left without a leader which ought not to be."

Source: Legit.ng