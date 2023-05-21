Nigerian cleric has made a scary prediction about the incoming administration of president-elect Bola Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted there will be a lot of tussles among top cabals in government and their predecessors

According to the fiery prophet, the progress of some states and the country will be seriously affected by the crisis of the powerful politicians in Tinubu's government

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed what will happen to the administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The fiery prophet noted that some newly elected politicians will have a crisis with their predecessors in the next administration both at the state and national levels, Daily Independent reported.

What will happen to politicians in Tinubu's administration

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the next administration will have so much misunderstanding that will lead to division between the politicians.

He noted that this will affect the country and some states because progress will be seriously affected by their misunderstanding.

‘’This next administration will feature several rancors both at the state and national levels. Some successors will fight their predecessors because it will not be rosy.

"Some will battle the issue of betrayal and disobedience, there will be so much crisis in the country as a result of division among those at the helm of affairs.’’

Tinubu Vs Atiku, Obi: Primate Ayodele reveals 2 things tribunal judges must avoid

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has sent a warning message to judges of the presidential election petition court.

The cleric urged the judges to avoid passing judgments that will further disunite the country.

Ayodele was speaking on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

Interim government plot: Primate Ayodele drops fresh prophecy ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in

In another report, Primate Ayodele released a fresh prophecy ahead of Monday, May 29 handover ceremony.

He declared that there would be no interim government in Nigeria and that nothing would stop the swearing-in ceremony in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that despite the loopholes in the election, there would be nothing like an interim government because God didn’t show him anything related to it.

