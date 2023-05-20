Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has returned to Nigeria ahead of his inauguration scheduled for May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure will constitutionally come to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The return of Tinubu, who had spent 9 days on a working visit in Europe, meeting investors, and fine-tuning his transition plans, was disclosed by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) in a tweet on Sunday, May 20.

Recall that Tinubu left Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10, for another trip when it was just about 2 weeks before he returned to Nigeria from an earlier one-month vacation he had in France.

Tinubu is returning to the country amid a viral leaked audio of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state with Ibrahim Masari, the former vice president placeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the video, Ganduje was heard expressing his displeasure with the meeting between the president-elect and his former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

Kwankwaso, in an interview with TRT Afrika, confirmed the meeting with Tinubu and expressed optimism on the possibility of him working with the incoming government.

But Masari was heard, in the leaked audio, urging Ganduje to keep calm and express maturity till Tinubu returned to the country and held a one-on-one meeting with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Masari maintained that the move of the president-elect would make it difficult for people to trust him.

Source: Legit.ng