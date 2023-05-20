The All Progressives Congress (APC) lost a high-profile member to an opposition party

FCT, Abuja - A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Working Committee (NWC), Hon. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has resigned.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ajaka, also APC deputy publicity secretary, was said to have addressed his resignation to the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Sources have confirmed that Hon Ajaka has been adopted as the Kogi state gubernatorial candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Photo Credit: Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

Source: Facebook

Hon Ajaka is one of the four aggrieved aspirants of the APC for Kogi state gubernatorial who lost to Governor Yahaya Bello's anointed candidate Ahmed Ododo at the primaries.

The aggrieved Ajaka, from the Igala ethnic group, said the incumbent had no regard for his people and had continuously marginalised and disrespected them.

According to Punch, Ajaka handed in his resignation letter on Wednesday, May 17, at the APC national secretariat.

The letter reads:

“I write to inform your good self and the National Working Committee of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as member of the NWC.

“This gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, a notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State."

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your able charge, will help the incoming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that Ajaka might be on his way to join the Social Democratic Party.

There are speculations that the party might have adopted him as their gubernatorial candidate.

This means Ajaka would have to battle Ododo of APC and Dino Melaye of the PDP, making the equation balance as all candidates emanated from the three major tribes in Kogi state (Igala, Ebira and Yoruba).

