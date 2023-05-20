The federal high court in Kano state has dunked reports that it nullified the gubernatorial candidacy of Abia state governor-elect Alex Otti.

According to Punch, the court acknowledged that it nullified the election of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 governorship polls in Kano state.

Alex Otti is expected to be sworn-in as Governor of Abia state on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Dr Alex Otti

It was further gathered that an earlier report confirmed that an application was filed before the court by Mr Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim seeking that the court revokes the certificate of return for all the Labour Party candidates declared winners in the governorship polls in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The respondent in the suit was the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Labour Party.

However, the presiding judge, Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, confirmed that the Abia state governor-elect, Alex Otti, was not included in the suit before the high court.

He said:

“This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of a certificate of return. They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate Division of the court.”

He said INEC was bound to insist on receiving the registered members of the first respondent and that of other political parties 30 days before the primary election in compliance with section 77(3) of the electoral act 2022.

The section states that a party that has not complied with section 77(2)(3) of the electoral act 2022 cannot be declared the election winner.

Justice Nasir-Yunusa, said:

“The court declared the primary election of LP in Kano as null and void.”

