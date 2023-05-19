The founder and chairman of the FCMB Group, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, has died after celebrating his 89th birth in Match

Balogun, who was, until his death, the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians and leader of Ijebu princes and princesses, died at the age of 89

The Ogun State-born billionaire's death came 2 months after celebrating his 89 birthday in a colourful grand style

London, UK - Olasubomi Balogun, the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has reportedly died.

Daily Independent reported that the business mogul died in London on Friday morning, May 19.

Founder of FCMB Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, is dead Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: UGC

Details of death, age, network, family and state of origin of FCMB Founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun

The business mogul celebrated his 89 birthday in March 2023. He was estimated to be worth over $700 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Balogun was one of the Ijebu-born billionaires, a city in Ogun state, whose stories were told with intense interest not because of anything but because of the many positive morals it represented in the larger society.

His full name is Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON. He is the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians and head of the Ijebu Princes and Princess.

The founder and chairman of the FCMB Group have been described as the archetype of divine favour and an apostle of humanity. He had constantly demonstrated these attributes in different ways as he had at all times surrendered to the service of and that of humanity.

Latest about Olasubomi Balogun, FCMB, London, Ijebu, Ogun State

According to The Punch, Otunba Balogun once reflected on his journey of life and revealed the reason he cannot hold back in the service of God.

He was quoted as saying:

“I am a child of God, and the good Lord has been kind to me. Whatever you see in me now is a divine gift. So why do I have to hold back in good deeds.”

Balogun is one of the rare breeds of Nigerians who were the epitome of excellence, humanity, good work, philanthropy, and panache.

Anyim Ude: Renowned broadcaster and ex-PDP senator, is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anyim Ude, a successful broadcaster and former senator of the PDP, has died at the age of 82.

The demise of the former commissioner for commerce in Ebonyi was announced by his son in a statement on Thursday, who said Ude died on Monday.

Young Ude, in the statement, said the arrangement for the celebration of life would be announced by the family soon.

Source: Legit.ng