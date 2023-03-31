Several political appointees in Abia state have been sacked by the state government after PDP's loss in the just concluded election

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu after sacking his appointees, directed the state accountant general to ensure the immediate payment of their March 2023 stipends

This development was made known through a statement signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem on Thursday, March 30

Several political appointees of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, have been sacked.

This was made known by the secretary to state government (SSG), Chris Ezem, in a statement issued and signed on Thursday, March 30, Premium Times reported on Friday, March 31st.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia sacks his aides after losing the state to Labour Party. Photo credit: Okezie Ikpeazu

Source: Facebook

Ikpeazu sacks his political appointees, appreciates them

Ezem, a lawyer, said those affected include: special assistants, senior special assistants, special advisers and technical advisers.

The list above implies that commissioners in the state were not affected, Daily Trust report also confirmed this.

“The governor further directs the state accountant general to ensure immediate payment of March 2023 stipends to all the appointees,” Ezem said.

The SSG said the governor has thanked the sacked appointees for their contributions and services to the state and also wished them well in their future endeavours.

Why they were sacked

Governor Ikpeazu did not give the exact reasons why he sacked his aides but it would be important to note that the 24-year-old reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was ended by the Labour Party, following Alex Otti's win in the just concluded Saturday, March 18, elections, informed this decision.

LP’s Otti reveals his plan for Abians

Meanwhile, Abia governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), has assured the citizens that his administration will unite rather than divide the state.

Otti gave the assurance in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, March 22, after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

He spoke at his campaign office, near the Government House on Bank Road, Umuahia, which overflowed with supporters.

