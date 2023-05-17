The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lost one of its high-profile members

Hon Oladokun Jeremiah called it quits when he handed in his resignation letter to the APGA secretariat in Kogi state

Hon Jeremiah contested in the just concluded 2023 general election as APGA's candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hon Oladokun Jeremiah of Kogi State has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the development was made known in a letter written by Jeremiah and addressed to the party's national leadership.

Hon Oladokun Jeremiah flew the flag of APGA during the legislative election to represent Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi state. Photo: Oladokun Jeremiah and APGA

Source: Facebook

Hon Jeremiah, who contested under the party's flagship for the House of Reps seat for Yagba Federal Constituency in the just concluded general elections, expressed his gratitude to the party for allowing him to contest.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My humble resignation is personal, and I am happy that God used me to propagate the party (APGA) in the state and Yagba Federal Constituency.”

The politician is widely known for his philanthropic traits and love for humanity, as he is fondly called “Adun Yagba” (the sweetness of Yagba) by his contemporaries and political supporters in Kogi state.

He further thanked his supporters and the party’s leadership for their backing during the pre-election activities and campaign.

Meanwhile, he noted that he would remain loyal and faithful to his supporters and continue to empower them with a series of programs that he has prepared for them.

Hon Jeremiah said he is open to continuing his working relationship with them and facilitating activities and programs that would add value to the country.

Popular Northern Senatorial Candidate Decamps to APC, Gives Reason

Similarly, the Bauchi senatorial candidate, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba, has dumped the SDP and returned to the ruling APC.

The former House of Representatives member announced his resignation from the SDP on Saturday, May 13, in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA.

The lawmaker represented the Katagum federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2015 – 2019 under the platform of the ruling APC but later dumped the party for SDP.

Source: Legit.ng