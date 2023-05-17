Godswill Akpabio, a leading candidate in the race for the 10th Senate Presidency, has shown to the APC leadership that he has the number behind him in the race

The former minister visited the leadership of the APC with 42 senators-elect, making a non-verbal statement to the APC that his endorsement was in the right direction for the party

During the visit, Akpabio promised stability for the senators if elected as the president of the Upper Chamber of the legislature

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, one of the contenders for the next Senate president of the 10th National Assembly, has tactically proven to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he has the support of the majority of the senators.

This is as the Akwa-Ibom-born politician led 42 other senators under the tag, Integrity Group, to meet with the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party, PM News reported.

Details of Akpabio's meeting with APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

The former minister, during his visit on Tuesday, May 16, assured stability for the lawmakers in the Red Chamber if elected as the senate president.

Recall that the APC on Monday, May 8, zoned the position of the 10th Senate Presidency to the south-south and favoured the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

During the visit, Akpabio said he had come to show appreciation and solidarity for the endorsement he had gotten from the party after a wide consultation with stakeholders across the country.

The Senate President-hopeful added that the election was over now and that it was time to begin governance.

His statement reads in part:

“We are grateful that the party’s leadership gave this opportunity to Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the uncommon senator and his brother, Sen. Barau Jibrin, we will definitely bring growth to this country”.

Source: Legit.ng