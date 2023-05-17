The United States of America has assured Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, of adequate support for his incoming administration

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, made this pledge during a phone conversation with Tinubu

Tinubu had appealed to Blinken to assist his incoming administration with security and economic relations

FCT, Abuja - Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he had a phone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, about his plans for Nigeria when he assumes office.

This was confirmed in a statement released by his media aide Tunde Rahman on Tuesday, May 17.

Bola Tinubu and Anthony Blinken had a frank and friendly phone conversation for about 20 minutes. Photo Credit: Stefan Heunis/AFP and Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

As contained in the statement, Tinubu said he told Blinken about his plan to prioritise institutional reforms and developmental programs to foster democratic potency in Nigeria.

He stated that the reforms will help empower less privileged Nigerians to blossom.

It was gathered that the conversation lasted for about 20 minutes in what Tinubu described as a "frank and friendly" conversation.

Tinubu also reminisced on his time in the US when he was granted asylum during the struggle against the dictatorial rule of the late General Sani Abacha.

The president-elect reflected on his legitimacy as the winner of the February 25 presidential polls, which he described as the people's will.

Tinubu to foster unity among Nigerians

Tinubu said his incoming administration will work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance.

He said:

"Without national unity, security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live in or play her proper role in the comity of African nations."

However, the former Lagos state governor implored Blinken to help facilitate all needed assistance to improve Nigeria's security, economic opportunities and other aspects that would place the country in its rightful place as the big brother of Africa.

Responding to Tinubu's appeal, Blinken said a good and mutual relationship between the US and Nigeria is assured.

He reiterated that the US would play its role to foster and strengthen the existing relationship between both countries.

