Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, is reportedly facing challenges in obtaining electoral documents from INEC related to the February presidential election

Obi alleged that INEC manipulated the election in favour of Bola Tinubu and claims that 70% of the requested documents to challenge the results have not been produced

However, INEC expressed willingness to cooperate but stated that Obi's legal team did not attend a scheduled meeting to discuss document access

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has voiced his challenges in obtaining electoral documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the February presidential election.

Obi is contesting the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, alleging that INEC manipulated the election in favour of Tinubu.

Peter Obi Cries Out, Says INEC Refuses to Provide 70% of Electoral Documents

Peter Obi's allegations and INEC's response

Obi's lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, informed the court that INEC has stubbornly refused to produce 70% of the requested electoral documents, including those related to the elections in Rivers and Sokoto states, Premium Times reported.

Uzoukwu revealed that the INEC officials in Sokoto demanded a fee of N1.5 million to process the documents.

He said INEC “stubbornly refused to produce 70 per cent of the electoral documents that were requested (by the LP).”

INEC's lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud, expressed the commission's willingness to cooperate but stated that Obi's legal team did not attend a meeting scheduled to discuss document access.

“The commission has not refused to produce any document,” Mahmoud said.

APC's, Tinubu's lawyers react

Meanwhile, APC's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, and Tinubu's lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, assured the court of their readiness to cooperate and stated that they would not object to official documents tendered by INEC during the proceedings.

The court adjourned proceedings until May 19 and requested all lawyers to respond to pending applications before the next hearing.

The pre-hearing session, which commenced on May 8, is set to last for 14 days.

