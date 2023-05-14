Presidential candidate of the Democratic Alternative Party, Victor Vishnay, has called for the cancellation of President-elect Bola Tinubu's inauguration

A report by Thisday indicates that Vishnay alleged that the electoral process that produced Tinubu as the president-elect was characterised by many irregularities and fraud.

Legit.ng gathers that he made the call in Abuja on Saturday, May 13, during a press briefing.

Cancel 2023 elections, Vishnay tells Buhari

Vishnay also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the 2023 polls on the grounds that the elections that did not meet acceptable international standards.

“I enjoin Nigerians to call on the president to cancel the 2023 general election, especially the presidential election because of corrupt practices.

“We need change, real change, the fight for a better Nigeria starts with the cancellation of the election. It was not free and fair," Vishnay was quoted as saying.

VP Osinbajo can take over, says Vishnay

Vishnay said President Buhari can hand over to his deputy or set up a committee to manage the country upon his exit on May 29.

“So, the only way out is for the president to cancel the election; he should give reasons for the cancellation and step aside. The Vice President can take over or he will set up a committee to manage the country after his exit," he said.

He also accused President Buhari of influencing the outcome of the February 25 presidential election by displaying his ballot paper shortly after casting his vote to show that he voted for Tinubu.

INEC chairman should be investigated, Vishnay says

Vishnay also called for the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, for alleged sabotage.

He said the INEC boss had no excuse whatsoever to fail, stating that Nigerians must begin to be responsive and ensure that people are punished for their alleged failings or offences.

Legit.ng gathers that Vishnay's party, the Democratic Alternative Party did not participate in the 2023 polls.

At the press briefing on Saturday, the party's national chairman, Prince Frank Ukonga, threatened to drag INEC to court for excluding the DA-Democratic Alternative Party from the 2023 polls.

He claimed that his party was amongst the 74 political parties deregistered by INEC in 2020 but later restored by the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Abuja residents drag Tinubu to court to stop his inauguration

In a related development, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have dragged Tinubu to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking the court to stop his inauguration, which was scheduled for May 29.

In the document of the motion shared by a lawyer, Balogun Sofiyullahi, Esq., on his Twitter page on Friday, May 12, the applicants want the court to stop Tinubu from being sworn in as the next Nigeria president over his failure to secure 25% of votes in the FCT.

