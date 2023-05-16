The presidency has cleared the air regarding the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari being above financial scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari is above financial scandal, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, disclosed on Tuesday, May 16.

The presidential spokesman noted that Buhari does not have any bank account stashed with corrupt money.

Presidency says Buhari is corrupt-free.

Source: Facebook

Buhari does not have account with corrupt money, he is free after tenure in office, Garba Shehu stated

Shehu said this while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, noting that his principal has performed well in the fight against corruption.

Speaking further, Shehu disclosed that Buhari does not operate any account with funds looted from the government nor fear scandal or prosecution after leaving office for such, The Punch report added.

He said,

“The President is still what he is; he is still above board.”

