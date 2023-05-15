Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has sent a strong message to the Department for State Security (DSS)

Onoh urged the secret police not to allow the governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to travel out of the country all in the name of a 'study leave'

Meanwhile, the presidency has said it was unaware of the purported decision of President Muhammadu Buhari granting study leave to Emefiele

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh, has urged the country's secret police to keep an eye on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).

Onoh charged the Department for State Security (DSS) to ensure that Dr. Godwin Emefiele does not leave Nigeria for any study leave abroad.

The presidency has debunked reports that it granted Emefiele study leave abroad ahead of Bola Tinubu's inauguration. Photo credit: Godwin I. Emefiele @GodwinIEmefiele

Source: Twitter

Onoh speaks on Emefiele's leave, tells DSS what to do to CBN gov

According to the APC chieftain, Emefiele has nothing to worry about noting, the incoming administration of Tinubu has made education a top priority, The Nation reported on Monday, May 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further, Onoh enjoined Emefiele and Nigerians to promote the country's owned universities while noting they are competent and they accept the new forms of payment for admissions fees too, Leadership report added.

Onoh said:

“I’m telling the DSS that whether the study leave is true or not, it should ensure that Emefiele does not leave Nigeria."

Tinubu's inauguration: Senator Shehu Sani predicts what will happen to Emefiele after Buhari's exit

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has predicted that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may not have a smooth relationship with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to Sani in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Emefiele’s life and activities under the incoming government will be like ‘Zebra in the hands of Tigers’.

Legit.ng notes that Sani made the statement on his Twitter page a week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Experts predict Tinubu may reverse CBN’s new naira notes policy in his first week in office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that experts predicted Tinubu would reverse the new naira policy of the CBN in his first week in office primarily because he sees it as anti-people and anti-growth.

Financial expert and journalist with Anadolu Agency, Charles Ike, said Tinubu would not spend a day in Aso Rock before dismantling the policy.

Ike said Tinubu considered the policy as being designed to frustrate his presidential ambition and eventual emergence as Nigeria's next president.

Source: Legit.ng