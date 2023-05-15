Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the Stability Group, comprising of Senators-elect and led by Senator Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio is vying for the role of the Senate President, and Senator Barau Jibrin is contesting for the role of the Deputy Senate President of the 10th Assembly

Sanwo-Olu aligned himself with the APC's zoning decision concerning the top positions for the leadership of the National Assembly

Ikeja, Lagos State - A top candidate for the position of the Senate President of Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, has received the endorsement of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a similar vein, Sanwo-Olu revealed his support for Barau Jibrin for the 10th House of Representatives’ Speakership, PM News reported.

Sanwo-Olu has pitched his support for the group rooting for the emergence of Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate. Photos credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, was in Lagos on Sunday, May 14, where he sought the support of Governor Sanwo-Olu, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

Reacting to the endorsement, Akpabio said:

“We are not taking this support for granted; this team has senators-elect from different political backgrounds and parties.

“We are determined to ensure collaboration and support for the incoming administration of Senator Bola Tinubu whose presidency is a nationalistic project that will bring positive development to Nigeria.”

Akpabio: Former presidential aspirant confirms endorsement

Speaking on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement of Akpabio, a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, confirmed the development via a Twitter update.

He wrote:

“On Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu endorsed The Akpabio/Barau joint ticket for SP and DSP of the 10th assembly, respectively.”

Akpabio, APC’s anointed candidate

Recently, the APC nominated Akpabio, who is from the south-south region, as senate president while Barau Jibrin, senator representing Kano north, was recommended as deputy senate president.

Abbas Tajudeen was nominated as the speaker of the house of representatives and Benjamin Kalu was recommended for the deputy speaker position.

However, the nominations were met with stiff resistance: Not long ago, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) called on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to reclaim its statesmanship by immediately reversing the decision on Senator Akpabio as preferred candidate for the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The APC hierarchy promised to look into their grievances and revert.

