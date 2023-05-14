As the May 29th inauguration of president-elect Bola Tinubu draws near, the ruling APC has released the official pre-inauguration photograph of the incoming president and his vice

The photos were shared by Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, via Twitter on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Onanuga confirmed that the presidential transition council for Tinubu has approved the photographs

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the official pre-inauguration photographs of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima ahead of the Monday, May 29th inauguration.

The photographs were shared on Twitter by Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, May 13.

APC releases Tinubu, Shetima pre-inauguration photographs, few days before May 29 handover. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, Shetima pre-inauguration photographs surface online

Onanuga further confirmed that the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) for Tinubu approved the photographs.

In the tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 14, Onanuga wrote:

"Pre-inauguration official photographs approved by Presidential Transition Council for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima."

