Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has sent a strong message to his supporters, and those claiming to be 'Obidients'

Obi has slammed those using the name of his support group "Obidients" to abuse and insult Nigeria's eminent personalities

Obi, who spoke on the background of the abuses insults targeted at the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent comment on the "president-elect" Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has cautioned those masquerading as his supporters to insult Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Obi in a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 10, said abuse or insult of eminent personalities is “most unacceptable”.

Obi sends message to his supporters, warns those attacking prominent Nigerians

He called on his supporters to refrain from name-calling and abusing people.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

"While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

"The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood." - PO

