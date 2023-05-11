The Federal Government has said it will spend N22.44 billion to feed Nigerian prison inmates in 2023

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, made this disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, while calling for the reform of correctional facilities in Nigeria

Belgore noted that the huge amount was further influenced by the increasing number of inmates in custodial facilities across the country

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore made this disclosure during a two-day high conference on decongesting and corrections management in Abuja, The Nation reported.

Recaptured inmates are seen inside the Kuje Medium Prison in Abuja, Nigeria on July 6, 2022. Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why FG is spending N22.4 billion on meals for inmates?

Belgore explained that there has been a steady rise in the population of inmates at the custodial centres with at least 80 percent of them awaiting trials.

According to him, there are 244 custodial centres nationwide with a 75,507-inmate population, thereby leading to 82 of them becoming overcrowded.

He noted that the total number of male inmates stands at 73,821 and 1,686 female inmates.

Out of the 75,507 inmates, 52,436 are awaiting trial while 23,071 are convicted individuals with 3,322 condemned inmates on death row.

Belgore said the fund is budgeted for in the 2023 Appropriation Act, noting the government was concerned about issues relating to the decongestion of correctional facilities in the country, Leadership report added.

