Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, has made himself available for the hearing of the petitions before the presidential election tribunal court

The court would be hearing the petition filed by Atiku to broadcast the proceedings of the court Live as they go

Atiku will be the second presidential candidate after Peter Obi of the Labour Party, that appeared in court since the proceedings began on Monday

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has shown face at the hearings of the petitions he filed against Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that on Tuesday, May 9, the presidential election petition tribunal shifted the date of Atiku and the PDP's petition to air live the proceedings of the hearing to Thursday, May 11.

Atiku appears at the presidential election petition court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obu

Why Atiku appears in court?

On Thursday morning, the former vice president was spotted at the court himself before the hearing could begin.

The presidential election petition court resumed on Monday, May 8, to hear different petitions of the opposition parties and candidates against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the election, was the first to have appeared before the court. Obi was in court on Monday and Wednesday, where the court adjourned his case to next week, Wednesday, May 17.

Atiku and Obi, who came second and third in the election, have rejected the victory of Tinubu, citing irregularities and lack of compliance in the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

