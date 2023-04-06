Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has rained praises on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for supporting a rotational presidency between the southern and northern Nigeria

According to Channels Television, the governor joined Wike in the commissioning of the Eleka-Igbo Etche linked road in the Obio-Akpo local government area of Rivers state on Thursday, April 6.

While speaking at the commissioning, El-Rufai, one of the power brokers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Wike led the people of Rivers state to vote quality over political sentiments.

He said:

“I want to, on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party, thank you and the good people of Rivers State for making the right choice of voting for Aiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The governor of the northwest state further revealed that the February 25 presidential election was the first of its kind since the return of democracy in 1999 and that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not get up to 25%.

He then said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The people of Rivers State can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality and they voted quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership, Governor Wike.”

Speaking before El-Rufai, Governor Wike commended his Kaduna counterpart for supporting the southern presidency in the just concluded election.

Source: Legit.ng