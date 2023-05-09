The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has escaped making it to the undesirable list of Nigerian state governors sacked by the Supreme Court.

This is as a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor.

A three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal held that the election tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.

According to the panel of judges, Adeleke is the duly elected governor of the state.

For record purposes, here is the list of some Nigerian governors sacked by the Supreme Court.

Emeka Ihedioha - Imo State Governor

In 2020, the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola - Osun State Governor

In 2010, Rauf Aregbesola of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was declared as the validly elected governor of Osun state by the Court of Appeal after PDP's Olagunsoye Oyinlola was sacked from the position.

This decision was made during a time when the Appeal Court had the final say on governorship election petitions.

Oyinlola had served as governor of Osun state for about three years prior to his removal from office.

Olusegun Oni

In 2010, Kayode Fayemi of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was declared the duly elected governor of Ekiti State by the appeal court, following the removal of Olusegun Oni from office.

Oni had served as Ekiti state governor for approximately three years prior to his sacking.

Celestine Omehia

In 2007, Celestine Omehia was removed from his position as governor of Rivers state after serving for just five months.

The Supreme Court ruled that Omehia had unlawfully taken Rotimi Amaechi's ticket for the election. Consequently, Amaechi, who was also a member of the PDP, was declared as the rightful governor of the state.

Oserheimen Osunbor

In 2008, Oserheimen Osunbor was removed from his position as governor of Edo state by the Appeal Court after serving for approximately one year due to electoral irregularities.

Subsequently, Adams Oshiomhole of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was declared the governor by the court.

Source: Legit.ng