Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesized that the relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and the APC would not last long

The cleric said appointments would divide the APC, and the cabals in the ruling party would fight the Rivers governor

According to the Primate, Wike would be heavily betrayed because he had betrayed his own party as well

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State's relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not last.

The cleric made the comment in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, May 5, The Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to Wike in APC Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the religious leader, the administration of Bola Tinubu will fight the outgoing governor of Rivers State.

What Primate Ayodele prophesized about Governor Wike, Bola Tinubu and APC

The primate explained that Governor Wike would be made to pay dearly for some of the actions he recently made.

Ayodele said after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on May 29, a lot of things would change and those expected to get the lion's share may end up with nothing because what would break the ruling APC is appointments.

His statement reads in part:

‘’Wike’s relationship with APC will not last. Cabals will fight him mercilessly, and he will be made to pay dearly, but he will not understand now. APC will teach him a big lesson, including other PDP defectors."

The cleric then urged Nigerians to desist from fighting because of any politicians, adding that none of them deserves it.

According to the religious leader, Nigerian politicians can only sacrifice their supporters for their personal gains.

He stressed that Governor Wike would be highly betrayed in the APC because he had betrayed his own party.

"Tinubu was stoned at Rivers airport by his associates": Magnus Abe alleges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Magnus Abe, the SDP governorship candidate in the March 18 election in Rivers state, has raised fresh dust in Rivers state politics.

The former senator recalled how Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and President Muhammadu Buhari, were stoned in 2015 at the Port Harcourt Airport.

According to him, it was the same airport where he and Governor Wike settled their rift, with the same Tinubu taking the role of a mediator.

