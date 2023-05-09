The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has again secured the permission of the court to seek medical treatment abroad

In a fresh ruling on Monday, May 8, Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the leave following an application by Ola Olanipekun, Fayose's counsel

Meanwhile, Fayose had earlier secured similar permissions for treatment abroad in July and in December 2019, as he is being tried by the EFCC for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has been granted permission to seek medical treatment outside the shores of Nigeria.

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, May 8, granted leave to Fayose, who is facing money laundering charges, to travel for medical treatment, The Punch reported.

Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: Again, Court Grants Fayose Permission for Medical Trip. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Fayose gets permission for treatment abroad

Justice C.J. Aneke granted the leave following an application to that effect by Fayose’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who was represented at the Monday proceedings by Mr Ahmed T.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, the former governor is being tried alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited since 2018, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud, but Fayose and the firm pleaded not guilty.

The court's fresh sitting

The Monday proceedings in the case was stalled as Obanikoro, who had been testifying as the 12th prosecution witness, was absent from court.

The judge adjourned further proceedings till June 6.

Fayose explains why APC is having sleepless nights over Peter Obi's political ambition

In another development, Isaac Fayose, a brother to the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite winning the 2023 presidential election, is having sleepless nights over Peter Obi's activities.

Fayose, in a post on his personal Facebook Page, said the level of reception Obi received from Nigerians during his last trip to the United Kingdom was marvelling.

The former governor's brother was reacting to a trending video of Obi being received by some Nigerians in the diaspora.

Fayose says Atiku, Obi can't unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fayose dismissed any possibility of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of PDP and Labour Party unseating Bola Tinubu in court.

The former Ekiti state governor said the election had come and gone, and those planning to upturn the president-elect's victory were only daydreaming.

According to the former governor, ex-US President Donald Trump is still protesting that he was rigged out of the country's election.

Source: Legit.ng