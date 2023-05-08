The resumption of the presidential election petition tribunal has suffered a setback on its first day

Images have surfaced on social media as the courtroom for the presidential tribunal remains shut

Streams of lawyers were seen hanging around the corridors of the closed courtroom, waiting for it to be opened

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed the courtroom closure for the presidential election petition tribunal as lawyers were seen hanging around the court premises.

As seen in the images sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, May 8, some of the lawyers gathered together and waited for the opening of the presidential tribunal courtroom.

Sources told Legit.ng that the tribunal had been slated to open for pre-hearing at 10:00 am on Monday, May 8.

However, the situation on the ground has indicated that the presidential election petition tribunal may delay contrary to the scheduling of the tribunal's opening.

The resumption of the tribunal is said to kick off with pre-trial activities, which include admitting documents, presenting witnesses and a host of other activities.

Similarly, a timetable scheduling the time and days for proceedings would also be drafted as part of the pre-trial activities for the day.

Petitions before the tribunal from the appellants have called for a fresh election and another seeking the nullification president-elect's election.

Netizens react to images of stranded lawyers outside courtroom

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their social media to react to the late opening of the courtroom.

Debayo Kola said:

"The official time for an event of this magnitude to commence is 10 am. Why the hurry and hypes? The media especially the press must be very professional in their reportage throughout the sittings of this election tribunal."

Everest-Uchenna Uche said:

"Tension! But we believe in peace, God will use somebody for recovery of the stolen man and date, Those that are crapping for evil will soon cry it has happened before it will still. happen again, In God we trust."

Jinx Breaker said:

"The key don lost,yeye country, nothing go come out from the tribunal, Nigerian leaders need koboko."

Presidential Tribunal: Jurors to commence with pre-trial activities

Meanwhile, details have emerged on the modalities of the first day of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Aggrieved parties will battle with the defendant to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll.

It has been confirmed that the first day will comprise pre-trial activities, including witness presentation and admitting documents.

