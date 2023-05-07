A prominent legal practitioner, Wale Adeagbo, has disclosed the legal tools which Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, can deploy in uniting Nigeria

Adeagbo urged the president-elect to ensure that his appointment reflected the federal character as stipulated in the Nigeria constitution

The legal icon also urged Tinubu to ensure that the 6 geopolitical zones and to ensure that no region feels sidelined in his administration's projects

Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal practitioner, has revealed the legal framework for Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to unite the country.

The country has been said to be more polarised during the 2023 general election with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which later went on to win the poll.

Wale Adeagbo reveals legal means Tinubu can unite Nigeria

1 constitutional means Tinubu can use to unite Nigeria

Unfortunately, the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not provide a suitable alternative for the country by fielding Atiku Abubakar, a northern candidate, whom many consider a plot to keep power in the north since President Muhammadu Buhari came from the same region.

The presidential ticket of the APC and the PDP gave birth to Labour Party and Peter Obi, whom many considered the third force in the polity. Still, it could not defeat the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket in which Bola Tinubu rose to become the president-elect.

In dissecting the development, Adeagbo urged the president-elect to work with the available legal means to unite the country.

The legal icon said:

"The New Administration should, first of all, ensure that appointments are made to cut across all the geo-political zones. Development should not be one-sided. In fact, I will say that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has given the most practical answer in this regard. Section 14(3) provides extensively as follows:

"The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no PREDOMINANCE of persons from few States or from a few ethnic or other sectoral groups in that Government or in any of its agencies."

Source: Legit.ng