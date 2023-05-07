Nigeria is a country with a complex and dynamic political system. Over the years, the country has experienced several events that have shaped its political landscape.

From military coups to civilian rule, Nigeria's politics is a fascinating subject to explore.

Jagaban: Last Man Standing is listed among the movies to watch to gain insights into Nigeria’s politics. Photo credits: @adedimejilateef, @obiemelonye, @ augusta_okon

Source: Instagram

Watching movies that depict Nigeria's political history and the current state of its politics can be a great way to learn about the country's political system.

This piece examines five movies to watch if you want to understand the politics of Africa's most populous country and biggest economy.

October 1 movie by Kunle Afolayan

October 1 is a historical drama film that explores the events leading to Nigeria's independence in 1960. The movie is set in a small village in Nigeria where a British police officer is investigating the murder of a local woman.

The movie depicts the tension and conflict between the Nigerian people and the British colonial government, which eventually led to Nigeria's independence. The film is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding Nigeria's political history.

The Meeting movie by movie by Rita Dominic & Mildred Okwo

The Meeting is a political satire that highlights the flaws of Nigeria's bureaucratic system through the story of a civil servant trying to get approval for his project.

The movie portrays the corruption and inefficiency in the Nigerian government that makes it difficult for people to get things done.

The film is a great way to understand the challenges faced by the Nigerian government and how these challenges affect the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Saworoide by Tunde Kelani

Saworoide is a classic Nigerian movie directed by Tunde Kelani. The movie tells the story of a small town called Jogbo, which is in dire need of a leader who can bring order and progress to the community.

The town's elders decide to hold a traditional ceremony to appoint a new king, and the process attracts a host of ambitious and unscrupulous candidates who will stop at nothing to win the throne.

The movie is a masterful blend of drama, comedy, and social commentary, and it is widely regarded as one of the best African films ever made.

One of the most striking features of Saworoide is its use of traditional Yoruba culture and symbolism. The movie also explores themes such as corruption, greed, and the clash between tradition and modernity.

Badamasi movie by Obi Emelonye

Badamasi is a biopic on Ibrahim Babaginda, former Nigerian head of state.

The movie is a political thriller that explores themes of power, corruption, and the struggle for democracy. It is a powerful commentary on the turbulent political landscape of Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

Jagaban: Last Man Standing by Seun Oloketuyi

Jagaban: Last Man Standing is a biopic on Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movie, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2023, captures the life and time of Tinubu from how he rose from being the Lagos governor to the president-elect.

It also highlights his academic controversies (Chicago), local government issues, and the Rasji Fashola debacle.

