Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has disclosed explained what he meant by I owe you noting's comment to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Tinubu explained that he was still a president-elect, he had no signatory to the country's expenditure yet and that he could not make a commitment

Wike, while playing host to the president-elect, had joked that the 12 flyover bridges that his administration constructed were the federal government's projects and Tinubu should refund the state on getting to the office on May 29

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has clarified his comment on banter to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his demand on 12 flyover bridges his administration constructed.

In a first-of-its-kind visit, Tinubu was in Rivers state to commission some projects in the state, on the invitation of Governor Wike, and he was ceremoniously welcomed by the people and government of the state.

Why Tinubu disagreed with Wike on funding for flyover bridges in Rivers state

During Tinubu's 2-day visit to the state on Wednesday, May 3, Wike jokingly urged the president-elect to refund the state for the flyover bridges because they are federal government projects.

But the president-elect, in his response, said:

“(Concerning) the 12th flyover and the demand you made for a refund, I owe you nothing. It is your road.”

He further added that:

“You can’t (put me in a) chokehold and make a demand. You are the one living on this road. I commend your effort. You have to lobby me to collect (it)."

However, while speaking at a banquet for him on Wednesday evening, Tinubu said his response in the morning was misinterpreted by the media.

The president-elect said what he was trying to say was that he did not have the power to sign any money because he was still a president-elect and could not make such a commitment.

In a Twitter video shared by @DOlusegun on his page, Tinubu said:

"The question is, I am a president-elect. I have no signature for expenditure on this country's money. How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money"

See the video here:

