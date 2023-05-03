Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has thanked Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state for his support to him during the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu said though he fought very hard to emerge the victor in the election, Wike's structural support cannot be undermined in the narrative

The president-elect then commended the governor of Rivers state for fighting for the unity of the country, fairness and justice

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed the role of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in his emergence as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state, who spoke at the commissioning of the Raumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, stated that he wouldn't have been president-elect if not for the support of Wike and others, The Cable reported.

Tinubu speaks on Wike's role in his victory

Source: Twitter

How Wike helped Tinubu during 2023 presidential election

Tinubu also revealed that he got some structural support from the Rivers governor, which really played a significant role in his victory during the election.

His word:

“I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, supported by many of you, and I won. Fair and square. Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support as not describable in a flyover.”

He then described the Rivers governor as a man of principle who took his stance that the power must return to the southern part of Nigeria. Adding that Wike had the courage to stand by his words without reckoning to "whose ox was gored."

The president-elect then commended Governor Wike for maintaining his integrity and serving the nation and not his personal interest.

Tinubu said Wike is a promoter of unity, fairness and a champion of justice.

