The zonal executive committee of the APC in the south-south, after a meeting, announced that it had fired Victor Giadom and Chief Ita Udosen

Both men were accused of refusing to call for meetings and frustrating every effort of party members to transact the political business of the zone

Reacting to the news, the zonal spokesman, David Okumgba, asked the public to discountenance the communique as there was no meeting to that effect

Victor Giadom, the south-south zonal chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is an ally of a former transport minister, Chibuike Amaechi, has been removed from his position.

The zonal executive committee of the party also fired the zonal secretary, Chief Ita Udosen.

The Punch reported that the decision was part of a special resolution of an extraordinary meeting of the zonal executive committee of the party in Port Harcourt on Saturday, April 29.

Signatories to the resolution were Blessing Agbomhere, acting zonal Chairman/Zonal Organizing Secretary, Chief Edet Ita Asia, acting Zonal Secretary/ Zonal Special Leader, Ogbuobodo, zonal Legal Adviser, and others.

Some of the reasons given for Gaidom's removal were:

Refused to make use of the zonal office of the party and frustrated every attempt of any member(s) to use the same for the efficient running of the zone’s political activities.

Consistently refused, aborted and frustrated every effort to hold meetings, to coordinate and strategize on how to win the general elections in the zone

Refused to accept or receive complaints and petitions from the states that make up the zone, sabotaged every effort to make the zonal party secretariat operational and functional, and left members and leaders in the zone to resort to self-help

Refused to account for the funds remitted by the national body to the zonal body

Udosen was also accused of the same things as Giadom.

A document containing the resolution of the meeting showed that the committee passed a vote of no confidence on both leaders.

The committee immediately replaced Gaidom with Blessing Agbomhere, while Udosen’s position will be held by Chief Edet Ita Asia in an acting capacity, The Nation reported.

APC zonal spokesman reacts to Giadom's removal

Reacting to the report, the zonal public relations officer of the party, David Okumgba, said he was not aware of such a meeting by the party leaders, who claimed they had removed Giadom and Udosen.

He stated:

“I was at the party secretariat on the day they claimed they held that meeting but there was no such meeting. There is no way a resolution will emerge from a meeting that did not hold. We appeal to members of the public to discountenance the communique."

APC suspends Rivers state chairman

Meanwhile, the Rivers state chapter of the APC suspended its chairman, Emeka Beke, and its legal adviser, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike

The duo were suspended over alleged anti-party activities and financial misconduct, while the party dissociated itself from ex-minister, Amaechi's comment against Bola Tinubu.

In one of his post-election interviews, Amaechi alleged that a member in the camp of Tinubu singlehandedly nominated the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yakubu.

There was another claim that the former minister queried the academic qualification of Tinubu. The APC has since debunked the report, saying it was created by individuals with the aim of causing a rift within the party.

