The chairman House Committee on Appropriations, Honourable Aliyu Betara, has emerged as the preferred choice to become the next speaker, according to an opinion poll.

In the survey by Parliament Inc, respondents identified Betara as their favourite to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila among other aspirants.

In a press statement made public on Friday, April 28, the organisation revealed that the Borno lawmaker was the overwhelming choice of his colleagues for the job.

The statement said that out of 200 new members interviewed, 178 voted in favour of Betara, representing almost 90 per cent of the respondents.

It said while 10 votes were split among deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Tajudeen Abbas, and Yusuf Gagdi, the remaining aspirants got zero.

The poll, however, revealed that two lawmakers were either undecided or refused to respond to the survey.

The statement read in parts:

"Aliyu Muktar Betara, the lawmaker Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency emerged top of our poll for the Speakership by a wide margin."

"Most of the respondents, who are members-elect voted in his favour because of three key reasons. They believe Betara is competent and merits the job owing to his rich pedigree and track record.

"Others reckon his wealth of experience and exposure as a five-timer will be crucial in the 10th National Assembly. Meanwhile, a group sees the Borno lawmaker as a breadth of fresh air with new ideas to move the country forward.

"None of the respondents mentioned zoning as their criteria, noting that ethnicity, tribe or religion shouldn't be the primary consideration for the position."

