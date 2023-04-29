The Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) members forum has recommended what it described as the best candidate for the position of Senate president and deputy.

The Forum made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by its convener Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi.

It recommended H.E Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate president and Senator Barau I. Jibrin as deputy Senate president respectively.

According to the state, this will go a long way in building the confidence of APC members across the country in preparation for the future of our great party, the APC.

Going further, the Forum added that the president-elect needs highly competent senators with vast knowledge of legislative business to complement him in delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The statement read:

"To this end, we have gone ahead in shopping for highly competent, ranking Senators who shall work assiduously with the President-elect and members of the National Assembly to ensure stability and prudent financial appropriation and law-making for the overall interest of the country as the President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate.

"We are aware that zoning is not done in a vacuum, so we highly recommend H.E Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President and Senator Barau I. Jibrin as Deputy Senate President respectively.

"We wish to remind you the leadership of our party that, the President-elect is from the South West, and the Vice President-elect is from the North East, as such, the Senate President should be zoned to the South-South and the Deputy Senate President to the North West while the speaker of the House of Representatives and deputy should be accommodated by the other zones in view of competence and credibility of Honourable members.

"It is pertinent to note that, in the South, South-South contributed the second highest votes after South-West which house the President-elect. The North-West gave the party the highest votes in the North with Kano state consistently giving APC the highest vote per state in every election since the formation of the APC.

"In the National Assembly, Senator Akpabio is the most ranking senator from the South-South under the platform of the APC while Senator Barau I. Jibrin is the most ranking senator from the North West.

"We sincerely appeal to the National Chairman of our great Party, H.E. Sen Abdullahi Adamu CON, and his National Working Committee members to zone the Senate Presidency seat to the South-South and the Deputy Senate President to the North West, preferably micro-zoned to Akwa Ibom State and Deputy Senate President to Kano State to pave way for the most ranking Senators, Godswill Akpabio and Barau I. Jibrin to emerge as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate respectively."

