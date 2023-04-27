The race for the Senate Presidency for the 10th National Assembly is getting edgier as the day passes

Indications from veritable sources confirmed that Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has already decided on the zoning of the post

A top source revealed that there would be no room for micro-zoning the Senate presidency, but the contest will be between candidates from the south

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rejected the recommendation made by the national working committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the senate presidency to be zoned to the south-south geo-political zone.

As reported by The Sun, this development emanated after a closed-door meeting between the president-elect, the chairman of the APC and the party's national working committee on Wednesday, April 26.

Tinubu was said to have dismissed the idea of micro-zoning the Senate President's seat to the south-south giving room for an open contest in the south. Photo: Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Obot Akpabio

It was gathered that some APC lawmakers of the National Assembly were also present at the crucial meeting.

Details from the meeting confirmed that Tinubu was not in agreement with micro-zoning the Senate Presidency but was in tune with zoning the position to the south, The Vanguard newspaper reported.

This means there will be an open contest between south-south and southeast aspirants who will slug it out in a fair battle.

Akpabio infiltrating APC NWC- Sources

Sources privy to the camp of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is from the south-south region, said the lawmaker was the one orchestrating the agenda for the senate presidency to be micro-zoned to his region.

The source said:

“The plot to have a sole South-South candidate by zoning the office to the zone failed flat with President-elect, who, in his wisdom, rejected pressures by some members of the party leadership and the Southwest senators for the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South.

“There’s no truth in all that was reported in the media that the President and the NWC have settled for South-South. The President insisted that the position should be zoned to the South region.”

Information from another source revealed that most lawmakers in the red chambers are queuing up behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia state, southeast zone.

A senator-elect from the southwest region who asked for his identity to be concealed said:

“The three senators from South West lied to the president-elect Tuesday night that all of them from the zone were supporting Akpabio for Senate President, but Asiwaju couldn’t be fooled. He cross-checked the claim by reaching out to the other senators-elect only to discover it was untrue."

